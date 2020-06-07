Kern County Public Health: 70 new COVID-19 cases, 2,730 total cases

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Public Health Services Department confirmed 70 new COVID-19 cases Sunday morning, bringing the county total to 2,730.

As of today, a total of 1,815 Kern County residents have recovered from the novel coronavirus.

There are 1,515 cases among those 18 to 49 years old, while those between 50 and 64 represent 601 cases. There are 337 cases among those 65 and older, according to the department. 267 children have tested positive for the virus.

There are 29,323 tests that have come back negative while 816 are pending.

According to the department’s data, women make up 51.5 percent of positive cases in Kern County while men make up 48.5 percent.

More than 65 percent of local cases are Hispanic, according to the data. White people are the second-largest group at around 14.2 percent.

To see the full data set, check out the KCPH dashboard.