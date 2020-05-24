Kern County Public Health: 67 new COVID-19 cases, 1,834 total cases

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Public Health Services Department confirmed 67 new COVID-19 cases Sunday morning, bringing the county total to 1,834.

As of today, a total of 1,206 Kern County residents have recovered from the novel coronavirus.

There are 1,013 cases among those 18 to 49 years old, while those between 50 and 64 represent 422 cases. There are 222 cases among those 65 and older, according to the department. 167 children have tested positive for the virus.

There are 18,886 tests that have come back negative while 1,017 are pending.

According to the department’s data, men make up 49.2 percent of positive cases in Kern County while women make up 50.8 percent.

More than 64.9 percent of local cases are Hispanic, according to the data. White people are the second-largest group at around 15.1 percent.

To see the full data set, check out the KCPH dashboard.