Kern County Public Health: 42 new COVID-19 cases, 1,515 total cases

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Public Health Services Department confirmed 42 new COVID-19 cases Sunday morning, bringing the county total to 1,515.

As of today, a total of 969 Kern County residents have recovered from the novel coronavirus.

There are 854 cases among those 18 to 49 years old, while those between 50 and 64 represent 348 cases. There are 192 cases among those 65 and older, according to the department. 121 children have tested positive for the virus.

There are 12,897 tests that have come back negative while 1,609 are pending.

According to the department’s data, men make up 49.4 percent of positive cases in Kern County while women make up 50.6 percent.

More than 65 percent of local cases are Hispanic, according to the data. White people are the second-largest group at around 15 percent.

To see the full data set, check out the KCPH dashboard.