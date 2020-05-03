Kern County Public Health: 36 new COVID-19 cases, 1,015 total cases

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – The Kern County Department of Public Health confirmed 36 new COVID-19 cases Sunday morning, bringing the total to 1,005 cases in the county.

As of today, a total of 587 Kern County residents have recovered from the novel coronavirus.

According to their detailed data, 586 people are 18 to 49 years old, 238 are 50 to 64 years old, 106 others are 65 and older.

Currently, 75 children 17 and younger have tested positive.

There is not a specific age data for ten cases in people who are visiting the county.

Bakersfield East has 563 positive COVID-19 cases, having the highest number of cases in the area.

The Bakersfield West area has 285 cases, the Valley area has 115 cases, the Mountain area has 23 cases and the Desert has 19 cases.

According to Public Health’s data, there are 7,162 tests that have come back negative while 3,820 are pending.