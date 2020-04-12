Kern County Public Health: 27 new COVID-19 cases, 404 total cases

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – The Kern County Department of Public Health confirmed 27 new COVID-19 cases Sunday morning.

A released data shows there is now a total of 404 cases in Kern County.

According to their detailed data, 225 people are 18 to 49 years old, 105 are 50 to 64 years old, 47 others are 65 and older.

Currently, 19 children 17 and younger have tested positive.

There is not a specific age data for eight cases in people who are visiting the county.

Bakersfield East has 177 positive COVID-19 cases, having the highest number of cases in the area.

The Bakersfield West area has 143 cases, the Valley area has 53 cases, the Mountain area has 12 cases and the Desert has 11 cases.

According to Public Health’s data, there have been 6,450 total tests conducted on Kern County residents, 3,512 have come back negative while 2,534 are pending.

The department said the CDC has guidance for releasing positive COVID-19 patients off home or hospital isolation, which is an indicator that patients are no longer infectious. As of Friday, Apr. 10, 113 people have met that criteria, KCPH said.