Kern County providing access to PPE for local businesses hurt by COVID-19

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kern County opened a program Wednesday providing access to personal protective equipment, sanitation supplies and similar products, and allowing businesses to request those items at no cost to continue their operations.

The Kern Recovers Personal Protective Equipment Support Program is now accepting applications here.

“As we spoke with local businesses, we heard from so many of them that securing PPE was one of their greatest challenges,” county Chief Operations Officer Jim Zervis said in a news release. “As a county we have tremendous buying power. We’ve decided that we would leverage the CARES Act funding and our purchasing power for the benefit of our local businesses.”

The county Board of Supervisors approved a $5 million funding allocation for the program on June 16, the release said. Local businesses will be able to request face masks, vinyl gloves, Clorox Disinfecting Wipes and gel hand sanitizer at designated pickup locations throughout the county.

The businesses must have a physical location in Kern County, fewer than 200 employees and been impacted by COVID-19, according to the release.

More information about this program and the small business forgivable loan program are available here.