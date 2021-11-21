Kern County parents continue efforts opposing state vaccine mandates for children

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The FDA this week approved the Pfizer and Moderna booster shots for all adults.

This news comes in a time when thousands of upset parents and teachers across California are protesting the state’s vaccine mandate in schools.

The California vaccine mandate for schools has spurred debate all across the Golden State. Here in Kern County, we’ve seen our share of parents and teachers protesting.

Protests have ranged from school board meetings to the mayor’s office to the county Superintendent of Schools.

“I don’t think we should be mandating it for every student in the state yet,” Sammy Wells a protestor said. “I think it should be up to the parents to make that decision.”

KCSOS says there would be an opt out option for parents, but this could go away if legislature enforces the mandate. School boards are responsible for enforcing Gov. Newsom’s vaccine mandate. If school board members and administrators defy the mandate, they could be fined or even face time behind bars.

Some parents say educators should be willing to submit to those consequences, even if it means going to jail.

“If you put yourself in a leadership position you have to know that there will be consequences if you make a choice that other people don’t like,” Amy Punt a parent said. “That’s just the position of a leader.”

But not all protesters oppose the mandate.

“Think about the situation where you might be left in a hospital wondering if a vaccine could have saved your life,” Hortencia Cabral a parent in the Greenfield Union School District said. “I had my boys vaccinated a couple of weeks ago and they’re fine, and nothing happened, and I feel a lot more secure now that my family is just a little bit safer.”

Protesters say they will continue to go against the mandate.