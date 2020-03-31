Kern County now has more than 100 COVID-19 cases

The Kern County Public Health Services Department has announced 15 new local COVID-19 cases this afternoon, one of which is another non-resident.

This brings the new total to 101, which includes the death of a Delano woman, Several of the new cases are residents of the Valley area, which represents western Kern County and now has 21 cases.

There are 50 cases in west Bakersfield, 20 in east Bakersfield, five in the desert area of Kern County and still just two in the mountain areas, according to the KCPH website.

There have been 3,093 tests of local residents conducted, of which 1,791 were negative and 1,201 are pending, according to the department.

