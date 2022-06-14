BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Public Health Services Department reported one new COVID-19 deaths and 989 cases Tuesday.

This brings the county’s totals to 251,888 total cases of COVID-19 among residents, 2,453 deaths, and 242,919 people have recovered from COVID-19. The county has had 674,626 negative COVID-19 tests and 251,888 positive tests, while 943 tests are pending.

There have been 3,693 confirmed cases of the omicron variant and 3,475 cases of the Delta variant in Kern county so far.

Never miss a story, set KGET.com as your default homepage

Since Jan. 21, 2021, there have been 39,263 cases of COVID-19 among fully vaccinated individuals with 784 of them being hospitalized and 146 post-vaccine deaths (not counting booster shot), according to Kern Public Health. During that same period, there have been 119,573 cases of COVID-19 among unvaccinated individuals with 3,923 of them being hospitalized and 1,114 unvaccinated deaths.

At this time 485,272 Kern County residents have been fully vaccinated while 435,379 residents are unvaccinated, according to Kern County Public Health. The average daily case rate in the last 14 days for vaccinated individuals is 20.66, while the average daily case rate in the last 14 days for unvaccinated individuals is 28.04.

To view the full data set from Kern County Public Health, visit here.

Visit MyTurn.ca.gov to find a COVID-19 vaccination site nearest to you and schedule an appointment.

Residents may contact KCPH’s Call Center at 661-321-3000 anytime Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. to have their questions answered about COVID-19.