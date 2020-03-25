Kern County Museum goes virtual

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Museum has created virtual museum tour videos for its Ray A. Watson Transportation Exhibit.

Curator of Collections Bethany Rice showcases exhibit pieces in videos shared on the museum’s Facebook page.

The transportation exhibit showcases the history of transportation in Kern County. It’s a trip down memory lane with 40 vehicles, including stagecoaches, farm wagons, early automobiles and more.

The exhibit was set to open on March 17 but the museum closed before then due to COVID-19 concerns.

The full videos can be found below.