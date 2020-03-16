Kern County Museum closing due to COVID-19 concerns

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Museum announced it is closing its grounds beginning Wednesday, March 18 over COVID-19 concerns.

In a social media post the museum said they have also canceled their Spring events.

The canceled events include:

Spring Lecture series

Spring Break Camp Discover at Lori Brock

all school tours and California History Day

The Lori Brock Children’s Discovery Center will be closed March 18 – April 17

The Village Flea Spring event (postponed)

Haggard Boxcar Music Festival (postponed)

“We will look at rescheduling these popular community events at a later date,” said executive director Mike McCoy.