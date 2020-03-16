Kern County Museum closing due to COVID-19 concerns

Breaking News
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Museum announced it is closing its grounds beginning Wednesday, March 18 over COVID-19 concerns.

In a social media post the museum said they have also canceled their Spring events.

The canceled events include:

  • Spring Lecture series
  • Spring Break Camp Discover at Lori Brock
  • all school tours and California History Day
  • The Lori Brock Children’s Discovery Center will be closed March 18 – April 17
  • The Village Flea Spring event (postponed)
  • Haggard Boxcar Music Festival (postponed)

“We will look at rescheduling these popular community events at a later date,” said executive director Mike McCoy.

