Kern County Museum closing due to COVID-19 concerns

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Museum announced it is closing its grounds beginning Wednesday, March 18 over COVID-19 concerns.
In a social media post the museum said they have also canceled their Spring events.
The canceled events include:
- Spring Lecture series
- Spring Break Camp Discover at Lori Brock
- all school tours and California History Day
- The Lori Brock Children’s Discovery Center will be closed March 18 – April 17
- The Village Flea Spring event (postponed)
- Haggard Boxcar Music Festival (postponed)
“We will look at rescheduling these popular community events at a later date,” said executive director Mike McCoy.