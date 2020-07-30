Kern County Museum asking residents to share their pandemic experience for a new exhibit

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Spanish author George Santayana once said, “Those who cannot remember the past are condemned to repeat it.” The quote, which has been paraphrased by world leaders for more than a century, seemingly rings more true with every passing day of the coronavirus pandemic.

“That’s something I think I’d like to avoid for this pandemic,” said Bethany Rice, Curator of the Kern County Museum.

Rice says she has spent the last three months obsessively researching the 1918 Spanish Influenza, and it’s the devastating impact it had on the Golden Empire. She was shocked by how little personal accounts were collected during the period.

“No one wanted to talk about how bad the pandemic was, they wanted to go on with normal life,” said Rice.

Then one day, she had an idea. Create a collection of first-hand accounts on how COVID-19 has changed our county, to provide future generations an authentic look at this unprecedented period. The first year curator developed an online questionnaire for both parents and children to fill out in the hopes she can one day turn the information into an exhibit.

“These questionnaires and responses will be great to kind of show people what it was like living in this time,” said Rice.

There will be two questionnaires, one for adults and one for children. The questionnaires can be done anonymously with as little or as much information as the resident feels like giving. However, Rice says the goal is to paint the most accurate picture of how people lived throughout this era.

“What we’re trying to capture is how people live various times how people feel,” said Rice. “If they lost someone, how they were celebrating or commemorating different holidays, different birthdays, etc.”

She also plans on showcasing the shocking similarities between the 1918 Influenza and the current COVID-19 pandemic.

“I would love to do a side by side timeline of the 1918 pandemic and the COVID-19 pandemic to show how quickly the changed for each of them.”

The questionnaires will be available starting August 1st at www.kerncountymuseum.org.