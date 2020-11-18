Kern County moves back to more restrictive purple tier, local businesses suffer

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – Governor Gavin Newsom announced yesterday that Kern County will move back to the more restrictive purple tier. Kern County Public Health repeated that message today that the county is dropping back to a more restrictive tier.

“The state has indicated that Kern County, along with 40 other counties, is moving back to the purple territory,” said Matt Constantine of Kern County Public Health.

Moving back to the purple tier means most non-essential businesses have to again shut down indoor operations. That includes restaurants, bars, churches, gyms and movie theatres. Local businesses had 24 hours to adjust to the new restrictions.

“Typically we are given three days to inform our local businesses about the changes from the state theyve now changed that to a day,” Constantine said.

Don Bynum, the owner of Temblor Brewing Company, says he knew these changes would come again. But the switch still has an impact on employees.

“It just seems like a never ending emotional struggle for everyone,” Bynum said. “It gets the employees down. We have to tell them that there may be furlows, again. Its just been getting old for a very long time.”

Even longstanding spots, like Jerry’s Pizza, are struggling to keep up with restrictions.

“We laid off half of our employees,” said Fausto Jiminez, manager at Jerry’s Pizza. “We’re just going back to to-go orders and all that so we have to make up more stuff for the menu.”

Restaurants now must rely on outdoor seating and to-go orders to stay afloat.

“We have seen an increase already just within the last day with just the takeout orders, the call-in orders, the Uber, Grubhub, DoorDash. There’s a volume increase quite a bit as well,” said Nick Panici, manager of Chef’s Choice. “So I think people are beginning to stay at home again, but they’re still ordering and supporting with us, which is great.”

There are some places that can stay open indoors: among them are nail and hair salons and tattoo parlors. Retail stores and malls can also stay open at 25% capacity. Schools that are fully or even partially open can stay open regardless of which tier the county is in. That applies to most schools in the county. The few that are still completely closed have to stay closed until Kern is in the red tier. Kern County Public Health says there’s been an increase in hospitalizations, and we need to follow guidelines to protect our community.