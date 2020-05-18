Kern County meets new state criteria for accelerating further into Phase 2 of reopening, officials say

FILE – In this file photo taken Tuesday April 14, 2020, California Gov. Gavin Newsom discusses an outline for what it will take to lift coronavirus restrictions during a news conference at the Governor’s Office of Emergency Services in Rancho Cordova, Calif. President Donald Trump declared that states could “call your own shots” in determining how and when to loosen restrictions on businesses and social gatherings. Clusters of states representing the vast majority of Americans have decided cooperation in dealing with the coronavirus is the better option. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli,File)

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kern County meets new state criteria for moving further into Phase 2, county officials confirmed today.

Gov. Newsom said in a news briefing today that 53 out of 58 counties are eligible to accelerate through Phase 2 under new rules released today. Counties that have hospitalization rates that don’t increase more than 5 percent over seven days and have less than 25 COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents over the last 14 days are eligible.

The county announced on social media that the county meets the new criteria.

“We’ve reviewed these changes, which are in line with recent requests of his administration, and can confirm that Kern County is positioned to meet the criteria,” the county said.

The county said it will be asking the Board of Supervisors to approve its readiness possibly as early as tomorrow’s meetings. Once approved, the county’s application for variance will be send to the state.

“We’re optimistic that we’ll be approved, but we need the community’s help to ensure we’re following the guidelines as they’re set now so that our numbers continue to hold,” the county said. “If the state approves our variance, we’ll begin work immediately to start reopening the businesses within Stage 2, continuing to adhere to state guidance.”

With approval from supervisors, such a move would allow Kern to fast-track the state in advancing to the second stage of phase 2, which would allow dine-in restaurants to re-open with modifications. Some low-risk retailers like bookstores, clothing stores, sporting goods stores, and florists already opened after Newsom began the first stage of phase 2 earlier this month.

The decision comes after Kern County officials sent a letter to Gov. Newsom last week requesting criteria changes that would allow the county to accelerate further into Phase 2 of the state’s reopening plan.

In the letter, the county said its 10 hospitals and the Public Health department are in agreement that Kern County is ready to move forward into Phase 2 and reopen businesses despite not meeting two of the criteria set by the state: No more than 1 case per 10,000 residents within the past 14 days and no deaths in 14 days.

“We have been on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic since day one and have a firm understanding of the data-driven metrics that will provide Kern County a safe path to begin reopening,” the letter states.

The county requested changes to the criteria that would allow Kern County and other counties in the state be able to more quickly move further into Phase 2.

With the first criteria, the letter says that it conflicts with the criteria requiring expanding testing and would result in the county being unable to exceed 90 positive tests in that two-week period.

“Kern County has rapidly been increasing testing community-based testing, and as testing is expanded, the number of positive tests is likely to increase in the immediate future,” the letter states.

County officials and local doctors instead recommend a criteria based on the hospitalization rate per 10,000 residents or per the total number of positive cases, as they say this represents a “more accurate depiction” of the county’s response and readiness.

As for the second criteria, officials argued the county’s death rate is being skewed by the outbreak at the Kingston Healthcare Center, noting Kern County’s overall COVID-19 death rate should be distinguished from deaths among patients at skilled nursing facilities.

“Our hospitals are sensitive to the fact that staff of these facilities are members of our community and have the capacity to spread COVID-19. However, we believe our robust capacity to contain this ‘hot spot’…sufficiently mitigates the potential for community spread,” the letter says.

More than a dozen people signed the letter, including County Administrative Officer Ryan Alsop, Public Health Director Matt Constantine, Public Health Officer Christopher Lyon, Memorial Hospital President and CEO Kenneth Keller, Dr. Hemmel Kothary.