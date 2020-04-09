Kern County Library expands online resources amid COVID-19 closure

While the Kern County Library has physically closed its doors due to COVID-19, the library has expanded its online resources to serve residents.
The library said that it has developed live virtual programming and has made various new and expanded resources available on its website. The library is also working to offer its digital collection to the public.
Here are some of the resources that are available to residents:
- The expansion of Hoopla with Hoopla Engage, which allows community members without a Kern Library card to check out two books for free.
- The addition of Bonus Borrows on the Hoopla platform. Titles in the “Bonus Borrows” section do not apply towards a library card holder’s total checkouts.
- A temporary increase in normal borrows on Hoopla. Usually, the library offers 3 checkouts a month on Hoopla to users. During our closure, we have increased the checkouts to 6.
- An Instant Digital Access Card on OverDrive. Through verification of residency using a phone number, residents can gain digital access to the library’s OverDrive platform without applying for a library card.
- Ability to apply for an eLibrary card on our website. In the past, Kern Library cards had to be obtained in-person at our branches. During this time, it is possible for residents to apply for an eLibrary card through the website. eLibrary cards have access to all online resources.
- The library’s Zip Books service is still usable. Residents can make a request for a title not in our collection (which includes nearly all titles as we are currently closed) using their library card, and the title will be shipped via Amazon to their house.