Kern County Library closing all branches through April 13

KERN COUNTY, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Library is closing all of its branches through April 13 and canceling all events until further notice to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

All due dates for materials checked out from library locations will be extended through the closure, according to a release sent Monday. Customers are encouraged to keep materials at home instead of returning them to a book drop.

All holds currently ready for pickup will be available when the branches reopen. Digital items will remain accessible.