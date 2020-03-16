Breaking News
Kern County Library closing all branches through April 13

Coronavirus
KERN COUNTY, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Library is closing all of its branches through April 13 and canceling all events until further notice to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

All due dates for materials checked out from library locations will be extended through the closure, according to a release sent Monday. Customers are encouraged to keep materials at home instead of returning them to a book drop.

All holds currently ready for pickup will be available when the branches reopen. Digital items will remain accessible.

