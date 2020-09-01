Coronavirus
Get The Latest On The Outbreak
KGET coverage
presented by
KGET coverage presented by
Adventist Health | Bakersfield, Tehachapi, Delano

Kern County launches program providing $1M in grants for nonprofits

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kern County launched a program for local non-profits whose fundraising efforts were slowed because of the COVID-19 pandemic but were also ineligible for small-business aid. The program would provide thousands in grants to area nonprofits.

The Kern Recovers Nonprofit Grant Program would provide grants of either $5,000, $10,000, or $20,000 to nonprofits that didn’t qualify for aid from the Kern Small Business Relief Program launched earlier this year.

$1 million in funding of the Kern Recovers Nonprofit Grant Program comes from the county’s portion of funds of the CARES Act.

The county is accepting applications for grants through Sept. 30 and will notify applicants by Oct. 23.

You can learn more information, see if your group qualifies and apply using this link.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Kern County Open

Latest News

More Local News