Kern County launches program providing $1M in grants for nonprofits

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kern County launched a program for local non-profits whose fundraising efforts were slowed because of the COVID-19 pandemic but were also ineligible for small-business aid. The program would provide thousands in grants to area nonprofits.

The Kern Recovers Nonprofit Grant Program would provide grants of either $5,000, $10,000, or $20,000 to nonprofits that didn’t qualify for aid from the Kern Small Business Relief Program launched earlier this year.

$1 million in funding of the Kern Recovers Nonprofit Grant Program comes from the county’s portion of funds of the CARES Act.

The county is accepting applications for grants through Sept. 30 and will notify applicants by Oct. 23.

You can learn more information, see if your group qualifies and apply using this link.