Kern County Latino COVID-19 Taskforce offering free walk-up testing today

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Latino COVID-19 Taskforce is offering free walk-up testing today until 5 p.m. at Greenfield Family Resource Center.

The COVID-19 testing is open to the public and will be a self-swab opportunity. There is no appointment needed. You are urged to wear a mask on site and practice social distancing. The Kern County Latino COVID-19 Taskforce teamed up with Kern County Public Health and the Kern County Hispanic Chamber of Commerce to provide the free testing.

Gift cards will not be provided at this location, but free masks will be available.

Greenfield Family Resource Center is located at 5400 Monitor St.