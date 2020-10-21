Kern County Latino COVID-19 Task Force offering more free testing sites this weekend

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Latino COVID-19 Task Force is offering three more free testing sites across the county this weekend.

The first testing site is on Friday at Vallarta Supermarkets, located at 5951 E. Niles Ave., from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Dignity Health representatives will be on hand to provide free hand sanitizer, according to the Kern County Latino Chamber of Commerce.

Saturday’s testing site will be at Di Giorgio Park, located at Haven Drive and Hill Street in Arvin, from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. The Chamber said the city of Arvin will be providing free face masks.

Sunday’s testing site will be at San Augustine Church, located at 10601 Myrtle Ave. in Lamont, from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Adventist Health will be providing free cloth face masks.

Walk-ins are accepted and there is no pre-registration requirement. Attendees are asked to wear a mask and socially distance themselves while on site.

The free testing is being offered by the task force in partnership with the Kern County Hispanic Chamber of Commerce and Kern County Public Health.

“We are having great results and seeing a good number of people being tested,” said Jay Tamsi, co-founder of the task force. “We need to ensure that the Latino population and our entire county is being tested, self-isolating at home when needed to stop the spread of COVID-19. The more access we can provide the community, the stronger and healthier we will be.”