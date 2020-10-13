Kern County Latino COVID-19 Task Force offering free testing this week

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Latino COVID-19 Task Force is offering free testing on Thursday and Friday.

Thurday’s testing site is at the La Mina Cantina at 8020 District Blvd. #4802 and Friday’s is at Vallarta Supermarkets at 1515 E. Panama Lane. Both testing sites will be open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Walk-ins are accepted and there is no pre-registration requirement.

Attendees are asked to wear a mask and socially distance themselves while on site.

The free testing is being offered by the task force in partnership with the Kern County Hispanic Chamber of Commerce and Kern County Public Health.

“Access to testing is one of our top priorities,” said Hispanic Chamber of Commerce Co-Founder Jay Tamsi. “We need to ensure that the Latino population and our entire community are being tested, self-isolating at home when needed to stop the spread of COVID-19. This is a very serious matter for Kern County’s economic state and the physical and mental health of our Latino Community.”

For more information, call the Chamber at 661-633-5495.