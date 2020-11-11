Kern County Latino COVID-19 Task Force offering 4 free testing sites this week

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Latino COVID-19 Task Force is offering four free testing sites this week.

The first will be on Thursday from 1-4 p.m. at the Shafter Aquatic Center parking lot, located at 269 Poso Ave. Dignity Health will also be operating a drive-thru flu clinic at the location.

Friday’s testing site will open at 8 a.m. at the Greenfield Family Resource Center in Bakersfield, located at 5400 Monitor St. Free face masks will be given to attendees courtesy of Adventist Health Bakersfield.

On Saturday and Sunday, testing sites will be available in Delano. Saturday’s site will open at 9 a.m. at the Vallarta Supermarkets store located at 820 Main St. Sunday’s testing site will be at the Vallarta store located at 1840 Cecil Ave.

Adventist Health will also be offering free face masks at both of these events.

“We are seeing an alarming rise in local cases,” said Jay Tamsi, co-founder of the COVID-19 task force. “I can’t stress the seriousness of this pandemic and the importance of our entire community to get tested. We need to continue following the CDC guidelines in order to ensure our community’s well-being. It’s very important to slow the transmission rate by identifying positive cases, tracing and having people self-isolate properly.”

Everyone is welcomed and encouraged to get a free COVID-19 test, as there is no pre-registration requirements. Attendees are asked to wear a mask and social distance while on site.