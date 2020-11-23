Kern County Latino COVID-19 Task Force offering 3 free testing sites

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Latino COVID-19 Task Force is offering three free coronavirus testing sites this week.

There are no pre-registration requirements to get a COVID-19 test. Walk-ins are welcome and encouraged. The Kern County Latino COVID-19 Task Force asks people to wear a mask and social distance when at a testing site.

Kern County Latino COVID-19 Task Force Co-founder Jay Tamsi said the county needs to take testing seriously to slow the spread of COVID-19 and work towards re-opening the economy.

Here is a list of testing sites:

WHEN: Tuesday, Nov. 24 – 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

WHERE: Bakersfield College, Parking lot on corner of Haley Street and University Avenue

*Free face masks will be given, courtesy of Adventist Health and Jim Burke Ford

WHEN: Saturday, Nov. 28 – 9 a.m.

WHERE: Vallarta Supermarkets, 2309 Niles Point St.

*Free face masks will be given, courtesy of Adventist Health and Jim Burke Ford

WHEN: Sunday, Nov. 29 – 9 a.m.

WHERE: Vallarta Supermarkets, 1515 East Panama Ln.

*Free face masks will be given, courtesy of Adventist Health and Jim Burke Ford