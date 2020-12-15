Kern County Latino COVID-19 Task Force launching new mental health and wellness hotline today

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Latino COVID-19 Task Force is launching a new mental health and wellness hotline today.

The hotline is available now and is accessible in both English and Spanish, Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Individuals dealing with stress, worries and other concerns related to the pandemic are encouraged to call the hotline.

The task force said the hotline is aimed at connecting residents with COVID-19 concerns with mental health experts, health counselors and others that can provide helpful information and resources as the pandemic surges during the holidays.

“This has been a tough year, mentally and emotional for many people of all ages,” said Jay Tamsi, co-founder of the task force. “This virus has affected us all in one way or another and people need a safe, confidential source that can assist their personal needs.”

Tamsi said the hope is that the hotline will be a source of contact for people who need someone to talk to and can benefit from receiving helpful information, whether it’s referring them to COVID-19 testing sites, mental health and substance abuse treatment, economic and housing assistance, holiday food drives among other resources.

Tamsi said the task force has been working closely with counselors, medical advisors and community leaders to create the hotline and make it accessible to Kern County residents.

Hotline conversations are confidential and anonymous, according to the task force. The hotline is available at 661-525-5900.