Kern County Latino COVID-19 Task Force hosting 2 free testing sites this week

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Latino COVID-19 Task Force is hosting two free testing sites this week.

The first testing site is today from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Kern County Fairgrounds, located at 1142 S. P St. Gate 40. The second testing site will be available on Wednesday at Planz Park, located at 1601 Planz Rd. Free face masks will be provided at each site by Adventist Health Bakersfield.

“We want everyone to have a safe and healthy holiday,” said task force Co-Founder Jay Tamsi. “We encourage people to continue to get tested, social distance in public, wear their face masks and stay home much as possible.”

Walk-ins are welcomed, as there are no pre-registration requirements. Attendees are asked to wear a mask and social distance while on site.

In addition to the free testing sites, the task force recently launched a new mental health and wellness hotline handling a variety of topics such as virtual education classrooms, employment concerns and general safety concerns.

The hotline is confidential and can be reached at 661-525-5900.