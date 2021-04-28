Kern County Latino COVID-19 Task Force holding vaccination clinic in Shafter Thursday

SHAFTER, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Latino COVID-19 Task Force is holding a vaccination clinic on Thursday.

The clinic will be held from 1-5:30 p.m. at Shafter High School, located at 526 Mannel Ave. Those who get vaccinated will receive two complementary tacos and a churro to celebrate their vaccination as well as Cinco de Mayo.

Vaccination appointments are recommended and can be scheduled by calling 661-525-5900 or by clicking here.

The event is being put on in partnership with Kern Medical, the County of Kern, the city of Shafter, Shafter Chamber of Commerce and the Kern High School District.