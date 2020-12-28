Coronavirus
Kern County Latino COVID-19 Task Force holding three free testing sites this week

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Latino COVID-19 Task Force has announced three free testing sites this week for local residents.

This week’s testing sites are as follows:

  • Monday: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., City View Church parking lot, 3535 Union Ave.
  • Tuesday: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Fiesta Market, 915 Poso Dr., Wasco. 
  • Wednesday: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., MLK Jr. Park, 1000 S. Owens St.

Free face masks will be given to attendees courtesy of Adventist Health Bakersfield. Walk-ins are welcome and there are no pre-registration requirements, the task force said. For more information on the Kern County COVID-19 Task Force, visit www.kchcc.org/taskforce.

