Kern County Latino COVID-19 Task Force holding three free testing sites this week

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Latino COVID-19 Task Force has announced three free testing sites this week for local residents.
This week’s testing sites are as follows:
- Monday: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., City View Church parking lot, 3535 Union Ave.
- Tuesday: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Fiesta Market, 915 Poso Dr., Wasco.
- Wednesday: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., MLK Jr. Park, 1000 S. Owens St.
Free face masks will be given to attendees courtesy of Adventist Health Bakersfield. Walk-ins are welcome and there are no pre-registration requirements, the task force said. For more information on the Kern County COVID-19 Task Force, visit www.kchcc.org/taskforce.