Kern County Latino COVID-19 Task Force holding 5 vaccination clinics this week

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Latino COVID-19 Task Force is holding five vaccination clinics this week.

“We have been working diligently to ensure our underserved communities and neighborhoods in Kern County have access to the COVID-19 vaccines,” Jay Tamsi, co-founder of the task force, said in a news release.

Those who attend a clinic are asked to wear a mask and practice social distancing.

Following are the details for this week’s clinics: