Kern County Latino COVID-19 Task Force holding 5 vaccination clinics this week

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Latino COVID-19 Task Force is holding five vaccination clinics this week.
“We have been working diligently to ensure our underserved communities and neighborhoods in Kern County have access to the COVID-19 vaccines,” Jay Tamsi, co-founder of the task force, said in a news release.
Those who attend a clinic are asked to wear a mask and practice social distancing.
Following are the details for this week’s clinics:
- Thursday from 2 to 5:30 p.m., Nueva High School, 8600 Palm Ave. in Lamont. This is a second-dose clinic where all participants 12 and older will receive free hot dogs and hamburgers. Students can register here, and registration for adults is here.
- Thursday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., KGET/Telemundo, 22nd and L streets in Bakersfield. Ages 12 and older and walk-ins are welcome. Call 661-383-2599 to register.
- Thursday from 12 to 3 p.m., McFarland Jr. High School, 405 Mast Ave. in McFarland. Ages 12 and older and walk-ins are welcome. Call 661-771-8400 to register.
- Friday from 2:30 to 5:30 p.m., Fiesta Supermarket, 915 Poso Drive in Wasco. Ages 12 and older and walk-ins are welcome. Fiesta Market will provide a free meal to the first 50 people who get vaccinated, and everyone who gets vaccinated will get a free ice cream cone. Those under 18 need parental consent.
- Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Compassion Christian Center, 1030 4th St., Bakersfield. Ages 12 and older and walk-ins are welcome. Registration can be found online here or by calling 833-422-4255.