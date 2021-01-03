Kern County Latino COVID-19 Task Force offering 5 free testing sites this week

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Latino COVID-19 Task Force has announced five free testing sites this week for local residents.

This week’s testing sites are available from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday at the following locations:

Tuesday: Williams Elementary School, 1201 Williams St.

Wednesday: Mojave East Park, 15580 O St., Mojave.

Thursday: Jefferson Elementary School, 816 Lincoln St.

Friday: Owens Intermediate, 815 Eureka St.

Saturday: Lake Isabella Park, 5000 Lake Isabella Blvd.

Free face masks will be given to attendees courtesy of Adventist Health Bakersfield. Walk-ins are welcome and there are no pre-registration requirements, the task force said. For more information on the Kern County COVID-19 Task Force, visit www.kchcc.org/taskforce.