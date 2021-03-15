Kern County Latino COVID-19 Task Force, Dignity Health holding COVID-19 test site in Delano Tuesday

DELANO, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Latino COVID-19 Task Force and Dignity Health are holding a COVID-19 test site in Delano on Tuesday.

The free site will be at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church, located at 1015 Clinton St., and will be available from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. No appointment or pre-registration is needed. Attendees are asked to wear a face mask and social distance while on site.

“Delano has been one of the communities with the highest COVID-19 positivity rates during the pandemic. We are grateful to Dignity Health for providing the tests needed for this vulnerable community to ensure the health and well-being of these valuable essential workers who may not have other means to receive it,” said Jay Tamsi, co-founder of the task force.

For more information, visit www.kchcc.org/taskforce.