Kern County Latino COVID-19 Task Force and partners providing free COVID-19 clinic this weekend

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Latino COVID-19 Task Force, Kaiser Permanente and several African-American community partners are joining together to provide free COVID-19 vaccines to residents this weekend.

On Saturday, a clinic will be held from 9 a.m. to noon at Vibrant City Church at 712 Union Ave. There will be complimentary shaved ice and tacos for those who get vaccinated. On Sunday from 1-4 p.m., a clinic will be held at CAIN AME Church, located at 630 California Ave. Complimentary shaved ice will be provided.

The Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines will be distributed at both events.

No appointment is necessary to receive the vaccine, according to the task force.

