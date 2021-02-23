Kern County inching closer to entering red, less restrictive reopening tier

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kern County is inching closer to returning to a less restrictive reopening tier.

Kern County Public Health Director Brynn Carrigan said during this morning’s Board of Supervisors meeting that the state will announce today that the county has an unadjusted COVID-19 case rate of 16.8 per 100,000 people, with a state-adjusted rate of 18.5.

The county must have a rate of 7 cases per 100,000 people to enter the red tier.

Carrigan said the county has a positivity rate of 8 percent, which meets the state’s red tier criteria.

As the county’s adjusted rate is below 25 cases per 100,000, Carrigan said schools serving students up through sixth grade can reopen if they didn’t when the county was previously in the red tier last year.

Junior high and high schools that haven’t already reopened will have to wait until the county is in the red tier again, Carrigan said.

“We believe that Kern County is on the tail end of the winter surge, but now is not the time to let our guard down,” she said. “We’re making great progress and we need to continue in this direction to get back into the red tier.”

Under the red tier, indoor dining, movie theaters, museums, gyms and other businesses can reopen with limited capacity.