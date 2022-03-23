BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Public Health Services Department reported 14 new COVID-19 deaths and 89 cases since Monday.

This brings the county’s totals to 242,104 total cases of COVID-19 among residents, 2,244 deaths, and 236,104 people have recovered from COVID-19. The county has had 625,778 negative COVID-19 tests and 242,104 positive tests, while 725 tests are pending.

At this time 473,740 Kern County residents have been fully vaccinated while 446,911 residents are unvaccinated, according to Kern County Public Health. The average daily case rate in the last 14 days for vaccinated individuals is 2.94, while the average daily case rate in the last 14 days for unvaccinated individuals is 5.04.

Since Jan. 21, 2021, there have been 33,620 cases of COVID-19 among fully vaccinated individuals with 690 of them being hospitalized and 107 post-vaccine deaths (not counting booster shot), according to Kern Public Health. During that same period, there have been 115,472 cases of COVID-19 among unvaccinated individuals with 3,827 of them being hospitalized and 949 unvaccinated deaths.

There have been 2,221 confirmed cases of the omicron variant and 2,872 cases of the Delta variant in Kern county so far.

To view the full data set from Kern County Public Health, visit here.

Visit MyTurn.ca.gov to find a COVID-19 vaccination site nearest to you and schedule an appointment.

Residents may contact KCPH’s Call Center at 661-321-3000 anytime Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. to have their questions answered about COVID-19.