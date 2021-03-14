Kern County has administered over 180,000 COVID-19 vaccines

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — State data shows Kern County has administered over 180,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccines so far as health officials ramp up vaccinations for more eligible populations beginning this week.

The California Department of Public Health published data shows 181,002 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in Kern County and more than 25,000 doses had been administered at the fairgrounds mass vaccination site.

The data shows a high-mark of 5,374 doses administered on Saturday in Kern County.

JUST IN: A record-breaking 5,374 people received a #COVID19 vaccine in #KernCounty yesterday, according to state health data. — Alex Fisher (@AlexFisherKGET) March 14, 2021

Throughout the state, officials report nearly 12 million doses of the vaccine have been administered to residents. Numerous counties across the state have seen a decline in case rates, allowing for restrictions to be lifted on businesses.

Los Angeles, Orange and San Luis Obispo counties are now in the less restrictive red tier. Kern County remains in the most restrictive purple tier.

Kern County vaccination sites are accepting appointments for the week of March 15. Eligible residents can sign up for appointments at MyTurn.ca.gov or by calling 833-422-4255.