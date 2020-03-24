Kern County gets 14th coronavirus case

Breaking News
The Kern County Public Services Department has announced a 14th coronavirus case. 

The department said the resident who tested positive lives in East Bakersfield. With the new case, Kern County now has a total to 15, as there is one non-resident who tested positive in the county.

Nine individuals with COVID-19 live in west Bakersfield, four in East Bakersfield, and one in the Valley region, which covers western Kern County.

The department said it is investigating the case to determine potential exposure sources and any contact the person may have had with others.

The individual is currently recovering at home, according to KCPH.

