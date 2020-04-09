Kern County foster children suffering through COVID-19 outbreak

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – Amy Travis, the Executive Director of C.A.S.A of Kern County, is worried about the physical and mental toll the coronavirus pandemic has caused on the more than 3,000 foster children in Kern County.

“The isolation and mental health that just declines through this is very concerning to me,” said Travis.

Travis says she would routinely meet with these kids in-person to make sure they’re situations was satisfactory.

Now, like many government agencies, COVID-19 is changing the face of social services, shifting sit-downs to Zoom calls.

“You know, you can try to mimic it through a phone call, but it’s not the same,” said Travis.

Travis believes it is already tough enough for children who’ve dealt with traumatic upbringings to suffer this level of isolation.

Moreover, Travis says the crisis could lead to an even bigger problem.

“We know that the CDC identifies several factors that increase child abuse: social isolation, financial inability, and family stress,” said Travis. “We know scientifically that those three factors will increase child abuse, so we know that it will go up.”

The state, she adds, has already seen an alarming decrease in reported cases.

Furthermore, with schools closed and almost all children’s activities shutdown, Travis fears there’s no one these children can turn to.

“There are fewer people out there like teachers and professionals that would find these behaviors of child abuse,” said Travis.

The potential effects of this period of isolation are deadly in some cases.

“I am very concerned about the fact that there will be more people that may think that there’s no end to this and believe that they’re only relief is something unrecoverable,” said Travis.

So during this period, Travis is asking neighbors and friends to keep a close eye and report any suspected abuse.

If you witness or suspect child abuse, or if a child confides in you, call the Child Protective Services hotline 661-631-6011.