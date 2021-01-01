Kern County firefighters begin receiving COVID-19 vaccines

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Fire Department said firefighters have begun to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

The department said 175 firefighters have chosen to receive the vaccine. Vaccinations began Monday and a majority of the firefighters have received the first dose. Those firefighters will get their second dose of the vaccine in February, KCFD Public Information Officer Andrew Freeborn said.

Freeborn said firefighters were given the option to opt out from receiving the vaccine. The department employs about 500 firefighters.