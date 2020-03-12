Kern County Fire Department suspends ride-alongs, station tours

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Until further notice, all Kern County Fire Department ride-alongs, station tours and non-emergency community event support have been suspended.

“With the rising concerns related to (COVID-19), the decision was made out of an abundance of caution and with our community and fire personnel’s safety and health as our highest priority,” the department said in a news release.

Firefighters will continue to respond to all emergencies.

The department asked that 911 callers notify dispatchers if they have symptoms consistent with COVID-19.