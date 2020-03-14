Breaking News
Kern County Fire Department shows how firefighters might arrive to emergency calls as precaution against coronavirus

Photo: Kern County Fire Department / Twitter

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Fire Department is showing residents what their firefighters might look like when responding to some calls during the coronavirus outbreak.

The department shared a photo of one of their firefighters in protective gear they’ll be using on some calls with people who are sick.

KCFD says there is no need to be alarmed if you see their first responders in the apron, gloves and mask.

The Kern County Fire Department is asking people calling for emergency response to tell dispatchers if they are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19.

Know the symptoms: Below are symptoms of the coronavirus, flu or allergies.

