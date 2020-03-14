Kern County Fire Department shows how firefighters might arrive to emergency calls as precaution against coronavirus

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Fire Department is showing residents what their firefighters might look like when responding to some calls during the coronavirus outbreak.

The department shared a photo of one of their firefighters in protective gear they’ll be using on some calls with people who are sick.

If someone calling for help is sick with a cough, cold or flu, firefighters might look like a surgeon. No need to be alarmed, this is to protect our firefighters and community by preventing possible transmission. We are taking every precaution we can regarding the #coronavirus pic.twitter.com/teAwxzYhci — Kern County Fire (@kerncountyfire) March 13, 2020

KCFD says there is no need to be alarmed if you see their first responders in the apron, gloves and mask.

The Kern County Fire Department is asking people calling for emergency response to tell dispatchers if they are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19.