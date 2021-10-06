Kern County Fairgrounds to resume as vaccination site

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Now that the Kern County Fair is over, the fairgrounds are set to resume as a vaccination clinic next week, according to the Kern County Public Health Department.

The walk-up clinic will be open Tuesday through Friday from 10:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. starting Oct. 12. Pfizer vaccines will be available for everyone age 12 and older. You are encouraged to schedule an appointment at MyTurn.ca.gov.

Visit Kern Public Health’s website for an interactive map showing all vaccination locations throughout Kern County.