Mass vaccination clinic at Kern County offering drive-thru vaccinations starting April 14

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Starting Wednesday April 14, the Kern County Fairgrounds Mass Vaccination Clinic will offer individuals the option to get vaccinated from the convenience of their cars.

If you would like to utilize the drive-thru service, you will enter the fairgrounds via the gate on Belle Terrace. There you will be directed to the drive-thru site.

The walk-thru service will continue to be offered for individuals who would like to come in, providing more options for the Kern community to get vaccinated. For walk-thru appointments, residents can park in the lot across from the main entrance to the fairgrounds.

All individuals 16 years and older residing or working in Kern County are eligible to be vaccinated.

To make an appointment, please visit MyTurn.ca.gov or click here or call the Public Health Call Center at 661-321-3000. To specify for the drive-thru, select, “Fairgrounds – Drive Thru.”