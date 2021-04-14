Kern County Fairgrounds begins drive-through vaccine clinic

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Last week the Kern County Department of Public Health had a record turnout of 10,000 vaccines administered at the Kern County Fairgrounds walk through vaccine clinic. As of Wednesday, the fairgrounds vaccine clinic will be seeing some changes take place.

The Kern County Department of Public Health is preparing for more record-breaking numbers this week because today is the start of the drive-through vaccination clinic. They are prepared to vaccinate 17,000 individuals total at the fairgrounds. They will be using the Pfizer vaccine.

Patients will need to have a scheduled appointment prior to arriving. Appointments are available through MyTurn. The drive-through entrance is located on Belle Terrace. There they will be greeted by a team member that will direct them through the next steps in the process. After going through the medical screening process, getting the vaccine, and waiting the set observation time, patients are free to drive off.

“We were able to expand because we have continued to get more of a vaccine allotment from the state. So, it was always predicated on the ability to get more vaccine to expand to this drive-through portion,” said Kern County Department of Public Health PIO, Michelle Corson. “So again, we are happy that we can again, offer this new option because we have become quite a drive-through type of a society, so this really may be a nice convenient option for a lot of our residents.”

Both the walk-through and drive-through vaccine clinics are open Wednesday through Sunday 9:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. by appointments only at this time.