Kern County expected to move into red tier this week

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kern County is expected to move into the less restrictive red tier this week.

A county must meet the metrics for two weeks before it can officially move into a less restrictive tier. Kern County has already met the red tier metrics for one week. If the downward trend has continued, the state will announce Tuesday that Kern has met the metrics for a second week and can move into the red tier.

In the red tier, restaurants can open for indoor dining, along with gyms, movie theaters and schools with modifications.

The state uses three criteria to determine when counties can move into less restrictive tiers: The daily number of cases per 100,000 people, the positivity rate and the positivity rate in disadvantaged areas.

Last Tuesday, the state reported the county had an adjusted case rate of 7.8 daily cases per 100,000 people, below the requirement of 10 or fewer cases to enter the red tier.

Kern’s positivity rate continues to fall and was at 3.7 percent on Tuesday, far below the red tier range. The positivity rate in the most disadvantaged areas is also meeting the range to move into the orange tier. It has dipped into the orange tier metric for the first time at 4.9%.