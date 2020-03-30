Kern County COVID-19 weekend wrap up

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Public Health Services Department announced 10 new cases of COVID-19 this past weekend, bringing the county’s total to 51.

There were four cases announced Saturday and another six on Sunday.

According to the KCPH website, there have been a total of 1,950 tests conducted, 964 of which are negative and 935 are pending.

The department also broke down the cases into five separate regions. As of Monday morning, there are nine in the Valley, 30 in West Bakersfield, seven in East Bakersfield, two in the mountains, and two in the desert.

Public health will be holding their weekly Monday press conference at 10 a.m. this morning with an update on today’s number of positive cases.

We will update this story as we learn more information.