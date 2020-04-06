Kern County COVID-19 weekend wrap up

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Public Health Services Department announced 31 new cases of COVID-19 this past weekend, bringing the county’s total to 230.

There were 11 cases announced Saturday and another 20 on Sunday.

According to the KCPH website, there have been a total of 4,802 tests conducted, 2,731 of which are negative and 1,841 are pending.

The department also broke down the cases into five separate regions. As of Monday morning, there are 39 in the Valley, 101 in West Bakersfield, 70 in East Bakersfield, seven in the mountains, and six in the desert. More than 50% of these cases are people between the ages of 18-46.

Public health will be holding their weekly Monday press conference at 10 a.m. this morning with an update on today’s number of positive cases.

We will update this story as we learn more information.