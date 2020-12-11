Coronavirus
Kern County COVID-19 testing gift card program ending this weekend

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kern County Public Health announced the program that gives gift cards to residents who get tested for COVID-19 will end this weekend. There are only a few gift cards remaining, so distribution will be limited.

The following locations will offer a $25 Visa gift card to anyone who gets a COVID-19 test:

Friday, Dec. 11:

  • Arvin Public Health Building: 204 S Hill, Arvin
  • Kern County Public Health Nurse Mobile Test Site
  • Good Samaritan Hospital: 901 Olive Drive, Bakersfield
  • Rosamond Library: 3611 W Rosamond Blvd, Rosamond
  • Wasco Library: 1102 7th Street, Wasco 

Saturday, Dec. 12:

  • Rosamond Library: 3611 W Rosamond Blvd, Rosamond
  • Kern County Public Health Nurse Mobile Test Site

Sunday, Dec. 13:

  • Rosamond Library: 3611 W Rosamond Blvd, Rosamond

Visit Kern County Public Health’s website to find more COVID-19 testing sites and information on COVID-19.

