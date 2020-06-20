Kern County COVID-19 cases by zip code

The following are the COVID-19 cases reported by city and area as compiled by Kern County public health officials. The information contains the population, the number of positive cases and the number of patients who have recovered.

ZIP CODE LOCATION POPULATION CASE COUNT RECOVERED 93203 arvin 22,471 153 111 93205 bodfish 1,593 0 0 93206 buttonwillow 2,044 14 10 93215 delano 55,845 160 97 93220 edison 313 1 1 93222 pine mountain club 1,420 3 3 93224 fellows 402 1 1 93225 frazier park 5,319 6 4 93226 glennville 195 1 1 93240 lake isabella 6,960 3 2 93241 lamont 16,969 151 116 93243 lebec 1,709 2 2 93249 lost hills 2,264 16 11 93250 mcfarland 15,523 56 29 93251 mckittrick 243 0 0 93252 maricopa 3,188 3 3 93255 onyx 707 0 0 93263 shafter 20,710 105 59 93268 taft 17,620 39 23 93276 tupman 159 0 0 93280 wasco 27,552 78 50 93283 weldon 2,086 0 0 93285 wofford heights 1,723 1 0 93287 woody 74 0 0 93301 bakersfield 12,345 64 40 93304 bakersfield 50,787 328 205 93305 bakersfield 39,114 248 172 93306 bakersfield 70,208 382 250 93307 bakersfield 84,948 660 482 93308 bakersfield 54,042 154 105 93309 bakersfield 60,893 321 226 93311 bakersfield 44,862 171 119 93312 bakersfield 59,359 124 97 93313 bakersfield 51,245 248 170 93314 bakersfield 26,992 72 48 93501 mojave 5,063 18 14 93505 california city 13,445 19 11 93516 boron 2,425 2 1 93518 caliente 995 0 0 93519 cantil 28 0 0 93523 edwards 168 0 0 93524 edwards 168 0 0 93527 inyokern 1,852 1 1 93528 johannesburg 124 0 0 93531 keene 422 0 0 93554 randsburg 143 0 0 93555 ridgecrest 34,075 11 7 93560 rosamond 20,797 53 41 93561 tehachapi 34,271 37 28

We will update this data on Monday, Wednesday and Friday.