Kern County COVID-19 cases by zip code

The following are the COVID-19 cases reported by city and area as compiled by Kern County public health officials. The information contains the population, the number of positive cases and the number of patients who have recovered.
|ZIP CODE
|LOCATION
|POPULATION
|CASE COUNT
|RECOVERED
|93203
|arvin
|22,471
|153
|111
|93205
|bodfish
|1,593
|0
|0
|93206
|buttonwillow
|2,044
|14
|10
|93215
|delano
|55,845
|160
|97
|93220
|edison
|313
|1
|1
|93222
|pine mountain club
|1,420
|3
|3
|93224
|fellows
|402
|1
|1
|93225
|frazier park
|5,319
|6
|4
|93226
|glennville
|195
|1
|1
|93240
|lake isabella
|6,960
|3
|2
|93241
|lamont
|16,969
|151
|116
|93243
|lebec
|1,709
|2
|2
|93249
|lost hills
|2,264
|16
|11
|93250
|mcfarland
|15,523
|56
|29
|93251
|mckittrick
|243
|0
|0
|93252
|maricopa
|3,188
|3
|3
|93255
|onyx
|707
|0
|0
|93263
|shafter
|20,710
|105
|59
|93268
|taft
|17,620
|39
|23
|93276
|tupman
|159
|0
|0
|93280
|wasco
|27,552
|78
|50
|93283
|weldon
|2,086
|0
|0
|93285
|wofford heights
|1,723
|1
|0
|93287
|woody
|74
|0
|0
|93301
|bakersfield
|12,345
|64
|40
|93304
|bakersfield
|50,787
|328
|205
|93305
|bakersfield
|39,114
|248
|172
|93306
|bakersfield
|70,208
|382
|250
|93307
|bakersfield
|84,948
|660
|482
|93308
|bakersfield
|54,042
|154
|105
|93309
|bakersfield
|60,893
|321
|226
|93311
|bakersfield
|44,862
|171
|119
|93312
|bakersfield
|59,359
|124
|97
|93313
|bakersfield
|51,245
|248
|170
|93314
|bakersfield
|26,992
|72
|48
|93501
|mojave
|5,063
|18
|14
|93505
|california city
|13,445
|19
|11
|93516
|boron
|2,425
|2
|1
|93518
|caliente
|995
|0
|0
|93519
|cantil
|28
|0
|0
|93523
|edwards
|168
|0
|0
|93524
|edwards
|168
|0
|0
|93527
|inyokern
|1,852
|1
|1
|93528
|johannesburg
|124
|0
|0
|93531
|keene
|422
|0
|0
|93554
|randsburg
|143
|0
|0
|93555
|ridgecrest
|34,075
|11
|7
|93560
|rosamond
|20,797
|53
|41
|93561
|tehachapi
|34,271
|37
|28
We will update this data on Monday, Wednesday and Friday.