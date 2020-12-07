Kern County could receive doses of COVID-19 vaccine as soon as this week, hospital leaders say

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A COVID-19 vaccine could arrive in Kern County by the end of the week, hospital leaders with Dignity Health announced during a virtual roundtable this morning.

Dr. Hemmal Kothary, chief medical officer for the Dignity Health Central California Division, said during the meeting that if the U.S. Food and Drug Administration decides during a Thursday meeting to approve the Pfizer vaccine, Kern County could receive doses as soon as Friday.

It is uncertain at this time exactly how many doses of the vaccine the county could receive this week, but Kothary estimated that a total of around 2,000 doses would be distributed to Dignity Health’s Memorial and Mercy hospitals.

Kothary said frontline health care workers would receive the vaccine first. Kern County is expected to receive more doses of the vaccine by the end of the year.

“We anticipate having enough vaccines to vaccinate all of our first responders by the end of the year,” he said during the roundtable. “There’s plenty of production out there.”