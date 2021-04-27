Kern County could move into yellow tier as soon as May 12

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kern County could move into the yellow tier as soon as May 12, according to public health officials.

Brynn Carrigan, director of Kern County Public Health, said during this morning’s Board of Supervisors meeting that the county already meets two of the metrics for the yellow tier. The county has an adjusted case rate of 3.4 per 100,000 people, a positivity rate of 1.4% and a health equity positivity rate of 1.5%.

“While we still meet the orange tier metrics, we are actually doing really well with our disease prevalence,” she said.

To be eligible to enter the yellow tier, a county must have fewer than 2 daily cases per 100,000 people, less than a 2 percent positivity rate and less than a 2.2 percent health equity positivity rate.

Kern County must meet the yellow tier metrics for at least two consecutive weeks to be able to move into the tier.