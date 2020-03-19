Breaking News
Coronavirus
KERN COUNTY CLOSURES: Schools, Businesses, Restaurants and Gyms

Coronavirus

An ongoing list of local closures in Kern County due to COVID-19 concerns

Posted: / Updated:

The following Kern County school districts have announced closures or changes to their school schedule:

The following Kern County restaurants and businesses have been closed:

In a press conference Sunday, March 15 Governor Newsom announced the closure of all bars and wineries amidst COVID-19 concerns. Local business owners have now followed suit.

The following Kern County gyms have been closed:

  • Flight Fit N Fun — Temporarily closed
  • Rio Bravo Valley CrossFit — Temporarily closed
  • In-Shape Heath Clubs — Temporarily closed
  • Awesome Fitness — closed and offering virtual workout classes.
  • Back2back — will close its gym at 7 p.m. on March 17 and will reopen when they feel it is safe to do so.
  • 24 Hour Fitness — Temporarily closed all locations.
  • Orangetheory Fitness Bakersfield –They have temporarily closed their studio and will make a decision on reopening when it is safe to do so.
  • Rush Cycle Bakersfield — Temporarily closed its location and will update members about reopening. They also say all memberships will be frozen and members will not be charged until they reopen.
  • Body Xchange — Remains open to members but says they are suspending passes to guests. They say VIP guests in some memberships are exempted. Anyone with a seven day pass, will get a two-week pass at a later time, the gym said.
  • The Camp — Closed until at least April 1 and is providing online workouts at this link.

Know the symptoms: Below are symptoms of the coronavirus, flu or allergies.

Know the symptoms: Coronavirus, flu or allergies

