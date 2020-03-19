KERN COUNTY CLOSURES: Schools, Businesses, Restaurants and Gyms

The following Kern County school districts have announced closures or changes to their school schedule:
- Richland School District, closed from March 18-April 14
- Wasco Union Elementary School District, closed from March 18-April 14
- Greenfield Union School District, closed from March 18-April 14
- Fairfax Unified School District, closed from March 18-April 14
- Bakersfield City School District, closed from March 18-until further notice
- Rosedale Union School District, closed from March 18-April 14
- Panama-Buena Vista Union School District, closed from March 18-April 14
- St. John’s Lutheran Schools, closed from March 23-April 13
- Delano Union School District, closed March 18-until further notice
- Arvin Union School District, closed until the end of their spring break
- McFarland Unified School District, moved classes online
- Bakersfield Christian High School, moved classes online
- California State University, Bakersfield, moved classes online
- Bakersfield College, moved classes online
- Schools in Taft announce closures, changes in instruction
- Maricopa Unified School District, closed from March 18 – April 14
The following Kern County restaurants and businesses have been closed:
In a press conference Sunday, March 15 Governor Newsom announced the closure of all bars and wineries amidst COVID-19 concerns. Local business owners have now followed suit.
- Cloud 9 Coffee Company, closed
- Forever 21, closed
- Minter Field Air Museum, closed
- Eagle Mountain Casino, closed
- Golden West Casino, closed
- The Padre Hotel restaurants, closed
- La Costa Mariscos -Ice House location, closed
- Buck Owens’ Crystal Palace, closed
- Guthrie’s Alley Cat, closed
- John’s Incredible Pizza, closed
- Brix Lounge, closed
- Ulta Beauty, closed
- Maya Cinemas, closed
- Macy’s, closed
- American Eagle, closed
- Firehouse Subs, dining room closed
- Rio Bravo Valley CrossFit, closed
- Reading Cinemas, closed
- In-Shape Health Clubs, closed
- McDonald’s, dining room closed
- Regal Edwards Cinemas, closed
- 24th Street Cafe, closed
- Tiki Ko, closed
- Kern County Museum, closed
- The Guild House Restaurant, closed
- Bakersfield Museum of Art, closed
- The BLVD, closed
- Valley Children’s Ice Center, closed
- Chick-fil-A, dining room closed
- Buena Vista Museum of Natural History & Science, closed
The following Kern County gyms have been closed:
- Flight Fit N Fun — Temporarily closed
- Rio Bravo Valley CrossFit — Temporarily closed
- In-Shape Heath Clubs — Temporarily closed
- Awesome Fitness — closed and offering virtual workout classes.
- Back2back — will close its gym at 7 p.m. on March 17 and will reopen when they feel it is safe to do so.
- 24 Hour Fitness — Temporarily closed all locations.
- Orangetheory Fitness Bakersfield –They have temporarily closed their studio and will make a decision on reopening when it is safe to do so.
- Rush Cycle Bakersfield — Temporarily closed its location and will update members about reopening. They also say all memberships will be frozen and members will not be charged until they reopen.
- Body Xchange — Remains open to members but says they are suspending passes to guests. They say VIP guests in some memberships are exempted. Anyone with a seven day pass, will get a two-week pass at a later time, the gym said.
- The Camp — Closed until at least April 1 and is providing online workouts at this link.
Coronavirus Tips and Information
Know the symptoms: Below are symptoms of the coronavirus, flu or allergies.
