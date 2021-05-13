Kern County children ages 12-15 now eligible to receive Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Children ages 12-15 are now eligible to receive the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine in Kern County, according to public health officials.

The department said this expanded eligibility comes after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s vaccine safety review panel and the Western States Scientific Safety Review Workgroup recommended yesterday that the vaccine is safe and effective in protecting this age group against severe illness, hospitalization and death.

On May 10, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration amended the Pfizer vaccine’s Emergency Use Authorization to allow administration for 12- to 15-year-olds following clinical trials that proved it safe for this age group with only non-serious side effects like fatigue and headache.

This morning, KCPH said it will inform all local providers administering the Pfizer vaccine that they may proceed in vaccinating this new age group. Parents and legal guardians can schedule appointments using the MyTurn.ca.gov website starting today.

“Vaccination is the safest and most effective way to build immunity against COVID-19,” says KCPH Director Brynn Carrigan. “Ending this pandemic requires using all of the tools we have available, including practicing healthy habits, masking, distancing, and, most importantly, getting vaccinated. Get vaccinated for yourself, your family and our community.”

